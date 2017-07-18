FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
30 minutes ago
BRIEF-Extreme networks inc says entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
Politics
House Republicans unveil 2018 budget with tax reform instructions
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Economy
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
U.S.
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 10:40 AM / 30 minutes ago

BRIEF-Extreme networks inc says entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc

* Extreme networks inc says on July 14, entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Extreme networks - second amendment increases amount of available borrowing in senior secured credit facilities from $140.5 million to $243.7 million

* Extreme networks - second amendment extends maturity date under existing term loan facility and termination date under existing revolving loan facility

* Extreme networks inc - second amendment makes available an additional incremental loan facility in a principal amount of up to $50 million

* Extreme networks inc - on July 14, company borrowed $80 million under term loan facility, a part of which was used to fund purchase of an acquisition

* Extreme networks - borrowing in senior secured credit facilities made of term loan facilities up to $183.7 million, revolving loan facilities up to $60 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vxh5Wk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.