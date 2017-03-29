FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 9:58 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc -

* Extreme Networks to acquire Brocade's data center networking business

* Brocade's data center networking business will be sold to extreme for $55 million in cash

* Deal for $55 million in cash

* Extreme expects acquisition to be accretive to cash flow and earnings for its fiscal year 2018

* Acquisition is expected to close within 60 days following closing of Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade.

* Extreme expects to fund transaction with funds resulting from an anticipated amendment increasing its existing credit facility

* Expects to generate over $230 million in annualized revenue from acquired assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.