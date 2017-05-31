BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business

May 31 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc :
* Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
* Deal for for approximately $100 million
* final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York
* assets of Avaya's networking business unit will therefore be sold to Extreme in accordance with terms of agreement entered into March 7, 2017
* Final agreement expected to close on or shortly after July 1, 2017