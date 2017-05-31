FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc :

* Extreme Networks wins bid for Avaya's networking business

* Deal for ‍for approximately $100 million​

* ‍final agreement has been approved by United States Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of New York​

* ‍assets of Avaya's networking business unit will therefore be sold to Extreme in accordance with terms of agreement entered into March 7, 2017​

* ‍Final agreement expected to close on or shortly after July 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

