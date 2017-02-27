BRIEF-Transglobe Energy Corp Qtrly loss per share $0.49
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 27 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxon Mobil Corporation obtains exemption from Canadian oil and gas reporting obligations
* Exxon Mobil - securities commissions for provinces of Alberta and Ontario have issued a decision document
* Exxon Mobil - decision document granting co exemptive relief from disclosure requirements in national instrument "51-101"
* Exxon Mobil -as a result of decision, and provided certain conditions set out in decision are met, will not be required to comply with requirements of ni 51-101
* Exxon Mobil - future disclosure on oil and gas activities will comply with U.S. rules rather than NI 51-101, Canadian oil and gas evaluation handbook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transglobe Energy Corporation announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results
* Qtrly revenue $57.4 million versus $52.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly reported after-tax adjusted operating income of $0.07 per share