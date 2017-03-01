FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says 2017 capital and exploration expenses $22 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 1:51 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says 2017 capital and exploration expenses $22 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil

* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital and exploration expenses of $22 billion

* Exxon Mobil - five major upstream startups over next two years to contribute 340,000 oil-equivalent barrels of working interest capacity

* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital and exploration expenses of $22 billion

* Exxon Mobil - has an inventory of more than 5,500 wells in Permian and Bakken with a rate of return greater than 10 percent at $40 a barrel

* Exxon Mobil says expects startup of five major upstream projects in 2017 and 2018

* Exxon Mobil - Guyana startup is expected by 2020, less than five years after initial discovery well

* Says capital and exploration expenses through end of decade will average $25 billion annually

* Exxon Mobil - 2017 capital spending expectation is an increase of 16 percent from 2016

* Exxon Mobil - over one quarter of planned spending this year will be made in "high-value, short-cycle" opportunities, including Permian, Bakken basins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.