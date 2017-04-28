FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says underlying oil demand growth has been strong
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil says underlying oil demand growth has been strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Says expects to spud first well on newly-aquired Permian basin acreage 'shortly'

* Says it is current high bidder on 19 blocks in U.S. Gulf Of Mexico

* Says it expects global liquefied natural gas demand will grow 250 percent by 2040

* Says remains in full compliance with sanctions on Russia

* Says underlying oil demand growth has been strong

* Says still expects 2017 capital budget of $22 billion

* Says liza 4 well in Guyana still being drilled, expects final investment decision on project by mid-year

* Says recent dividend increase reflects board's confidence in efficiency of integrated business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

