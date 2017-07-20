FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 7:07 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Exxon Mobil to challenge finding by OFAC that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Says ‍launched legal challenge to finding by treasury department's office of foreign assets control that it violated U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014​

* Says ‍OFAC alleges co violated sanctions when it signed some documents in may 2014 countersigned on behalf of Rosneft by Igor Sechin acting as Rosneft executive​

* Says ‍at time of signing documents, ongoing oil and gas activities in Russia with Rosneft​ were not under any direct sanction by U.S. government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

