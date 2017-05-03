WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
May 3 Exxon Mobil Corp:
* On Feb 1, DOJ issued notification about possible settlement to ExxonMobil Oil Corp for potential violations of Clean Air Act at Beaumont refinery
* DOJ, EPA contend EMOC failed to identify hazards, maintain safe facility, mitigate consequences of release related to flash fire on April 17, 2013
* DOJ, EPA claim EMOC failed to include all covered processes in risk management program, to inspect process equipment in timely fashion - SEC filing
* DOJ and EPA are seeking in excess of $100,000 in penalties and corrective actions to resolve matter
* Company is in settlement discussions with DOJ and EPA, and parties have entered into a tolling agreement to facilitate settlement discussions Source text - (bit.ly/2p9DmXn) Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. ride services company Lyft Inc and Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo have launched a self-driving vehicle partnership, bringing together two rivals to dominant ride-sharing service Uber Technologies Inc.
TOKYO, May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.