BRIEF-Exxonmobil acquires exploration acreage in Equatorial Guinea

June 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:
* Exxonmobil acquires exploration acreage in equatorial guinea
* Contract includes a commitment to acquire new and reprocess existing 3-D seismic data
* Affiliate signed a production sharing contract with government of Equatorial Guinea for a deepwater block located 36 miles west of Malabo
* Following ratification of contract by government, Exxonmobil will carry out work program as operator with an 80 percent working interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)