FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

* Exxonmobil - Snoek well encounters more than 82 feet (25 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs

* Exxonmobil announces new oil discovery offshore Guyana

* Exxonmobil - well is located about 5 miles southeast of Liza-1 discovery

* Exxonmobil - Exxonmobil continues to evaluate full resource potential of broader Stabroek area

* Exxonmobil - following completion of Snoek well, Stena Carron drillship has moved back to Liza area to drill Liza-4 well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.