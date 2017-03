March 9 Exxon Mobil Corp:

* Exxonmobil to acquire 25 percent interest in Mozambique Area 4 from ENI

* Exxonmobil - the agreed terms include a cash price of approximately $2.8 billion.

* Exxonmobil - to acquire from ENI a 25 percent indirect interest in the natural gas-rich area 4 block, offshore Mozambique

* Exxonmobil - ENI will continue to lead the coral floating LNG project and all upstream operations in area 4

* Exxonmobil - Exxonmobil will lead the construction and operation of natural gas liquefaction facilities onshore