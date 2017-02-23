Feb 23 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports full-year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 totaled $3.6 million, compared with $8.4 million as of December 31, 2015

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals-cash, cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2016 does not include upfront payment received in conjunction with valeant licensing agreement