3 months ago
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports net loss of $2.9 million
May 8, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports net loss of $2.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q1 revenue $190,000

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2017 totaled $5.4 million, compared with $3.6 million as of December 31, 2016

* Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc - net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $2.9 million, compared with $2.4 million in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

