4 months ago
BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate: convertible bond fully placed - premature closure of offering
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-EYEMAXX Real Estate: convertible bond fully placed - premature closure of offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - EYEMAXX Real Estate AG:

* Convertible bond fully placed - premature closure of public offering on April 13, 2017 at 9.00 a.m

* It was already possible to fully place the convertible bond with a total nominal amount of 20,376,000 euros ($21.74 million) at the end of the subscription period for EYEMAXX shareholders and holders of the 2016/2019 bond

* Proceeds from convertible bond are to be used, in particular, to finance EYEMAXX Real Estate AG's real estate projects and to expand and modernise its own real estate portfolio

* Company currently has a deal pipeline totalling around 400 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9373 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

