May 29 (Reuters) - EYEONID GROUP AB

* Decision on Directed Issue of Shares

* Subscription Price of Sek 4.00 Per Share.

* IF ISSUE IS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 12 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION TIME FROM 29 MAY 2017 TO 1 JUNE 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)