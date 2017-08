June 2 (Reuters) - EYEONID GROUP AB

* DIRECTED NEW ISSUE FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* AS THE ISSUE WAS FULLY SUBSCRIBED, THE COMPANY WILL RECEIVE PROCEEDS OF SEK 12 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* UP TO 3 MILLION SHARES SUBSCRIBED AT SEK 4.00PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)