April 19 (Reuters) - EYEONID GROUP AB

* TO ISSUE UP 3.2 MILLION NEW SHARES AT SEK 2.5 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION TIME IS BETWEEN APR. 19 AND APR.20

* TO RAISE UP TO SEK 8.0 MILLION FROM NEW SHARES