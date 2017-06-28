BRIEF-Prabhat Telecoms (India) says signs LoI with AT Media S.R.L
* Says signs LoI with AT Media S.R.L
June 28 EZconn Corp :
* Says co will pay cash dividend of T$3.3 per share for 2016
* Ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 16 with book closure period from July 17 to July 21
* Record date July 21
* Payment date is Aug. 9
* Says it plans to sell entire 1.2 million shares of HansolNexG Co.,LTD, a security control service firm, for 14.56 billion won