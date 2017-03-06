BRIEF-Ezra Holdings Ltd updates on summons in a civil action

March 6 (Reuters) - Ezra Holdings Limited

* Summons in a civil action

* Co received summons in civil action from VT Halter Marine, Inc. On 6 March 2017 with respect to civil action lawsuit filed by VTH

* Claim of suit amounts to US$3.3 million

* "Company is seeking legal advice in respect of suit and assessing impact of suit against group"

* Civil action lawsuit filed by VTH on 27 Feb against Emas Chiyoda Subsea, Inc, an associated co of co, and co in U.S. District court

* Cause of action in respect of suit relates to breach of loan agreement by ECS US and guarantee provided by co in relation to loan agreement