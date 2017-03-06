FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Ezra Holdings Ltd updates on summons in a civil action
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 6, 2017 / 3:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ezra Holdings Ltd updates on summons in a civil action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Ezra Holdings Limited

* Summons in a civil action

* Co received summons in civil action from VT Halter Marine, Inc. On 6 March 2017 with respect to civil action lawsuit filed by VTH

* Claim of suit amounts to US$3.3 million

* "Company is seeking legal advice in respect of suit and assessing impact of suit against group"

* Civil action lawsuit filed by VTH on 27 Feb against Emas Chiyoda Subsea, Inc, an associated co of co, and co in U.S. District court

* Cause of action in respect of suit relates to breach of loan agreement by ECS US and guarantee provided by co in relation to loan agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.