April 24 (Reuters) - Ezra Holdings Ltd:

* Ezra -interest payment due on 24 april for S$150 million 4.9 percent notes due 2018 constitutes pre-ezra chapter 11 filing claim that co not permitted to make on u.s. Bankruptcy code

* Company will not be making payment in respect of 24 april 2017 interest