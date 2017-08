June 1 (Reuters) - F I P P SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 821,000 VERSUS EUR 341,000 YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET REVENUE FROM RENTAL PROPERTIES EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)