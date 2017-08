May 4 (Reuters) - F-SECURE OYJ:

* F-SECURE CONCLUDES CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS

* REDUCTIONS HAVE NO IMPACT TO COMPANY'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017.

* AS A RESULT OF NEGOTIATIONS, COMPANY'S PERSONNEL WILL BE REDUCED BY 18 EMPLOYEES IN FINLAND.

* PREVIOUSLY MANAGEMENT ESTIMATED THAT EMPLOYEE NEGOTIATIONS COULD LEAD TO A MAXIMUM REDUCTION OF 30 EMPLOYEES.