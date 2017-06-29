BRIEF-China Bio Cassava says unit as lender entered into facility letter
* Fortune Credit as lender and both customer A and customer B collectively as joint borrowers entered into facility letter
June 29 F-SECURE OYJ:
* F-SECURE HAS RECEIVED A FAVORABLE RULING REGARDING WITHHOLDING TAXES FOR YEARS 2009-2011
* WILL RECEIVE A TAX CREDIT WORTH APPROXIMATELY 3 MILLION EUROS INCLUDING TAXES AND INTERESTS PAID. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 29 Swedish FSA reports on ownership change in Seamless Distribution Ab: