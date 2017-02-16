FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-F-Secure Q4 EBIT from continuing operations grows to EUR 6.9 mln
#First Republic News
February 16, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-F-Secure Q4 EBIT from continuing operations grows to EUR 6.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj:

* Q4 revenue from continuing operations 42.4 million euros ($44.97 million) versus 38.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBIT from continuing operations 6.9 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of 0.06 euro / earnings per share

* 2017 revenue is anticipated to grow from previous year's level

* 2017 operating profit is anticipated to be 8-12 million euros

* Profitability in Q1 of 2017 is foreseen to be lowest during year following typical seasonality Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

