March 20 (Reuters) - F-secure Oyj

* Says employee co-operation negotiations started

* Initiated employee co-operation negotiations to refocus resourcing

* As result of proposed changes, expects maximum potential headcount reduction of 30

* Negotiations are expected to be finalized by end of April

* Outlook for 2017 is unchanged

