BRIEF- Star Mica announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section, effective July 14
July 7 Fabege Ab
* Q2 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 233 MILLION VERSUS SEK 213 MILLION YEAR AGO
* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME SEK 795 MILLION VERSUS SEK 724 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q2 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK 1.46 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.36 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, July 7 Foreign investors increased their holdings of Chinese bonds for a fourth consecutive month in June, official data showed, as comparatively high yields and central bank efforts to stabilise the currency bolstered local debt appeal.