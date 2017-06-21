UPDATE 2-China doles out $100 mln punishment to Russian-controlled fund for role in 2015 crash

SHANGHAI, June 23 A Chinese court meted out a nearly 700 million yuan ($102.4 million) punishment to a Russian-controlled high-frequency trading firm for futures market manipulation on Friday, drawing a line under one of the most high-profile cases of misconduct Beijing blames for contributing to the 2015 stock market crash. The verdict by the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court, posted on its official microblog, also involves a penalty to two executives of Yishidun Internatio