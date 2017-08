April 14 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Facebook Inc says CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 2016 total compensation $5.8 million versus $5.) million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Facebook Inc says COO Sheryl Sandberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.5 million versus $18.7 million in 2015

* Facebook Inc CFO David Wehner's 2016 total compensation $16.5 versus $16.8 in 2015

* Facebook Inc CTO Mike Schroepfer's 2016 total compensation $16.5 versus $11.9 in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2p3F9Rs) Further company coverage: