BRIEF-Bioanalytical systems inc says entered into credit agreement with First Internet Bank Of Indiana - SEC filing
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
June 27 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says over the last two months, on average, co deleted around 66,000 posts reported as hate speech per week - blog
* Long way from being able to rely on machine learning and AI to handle "complexity involved in assessing hate speech"
* Facebook says its current definition of hate speech is anything that directly attacks people based on their “protected characteristics”
* Building up teams that deal with reported content: over next year, will add 3,000 people to community operations team , on top of 4,500 co already has
* In terms of hate speech, “protected characteristics” include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity Further company coverage:
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - entered into a credit agreement with first internet bank of indiana - sec filing
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, has vowed to bulk up its seeds business and join the chase for assets rival Bayer must sell to gain regulatory approval for its takeover of Monsanto.