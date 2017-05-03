May 3 Facebook Inc

* Facebook reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04

* Qtrly revenue $8,032 million versus $5,382 million

* MAUs were 1.94 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 17% year-over-year

* DAUs were 1.28 billion on average for march 2017, an increase of 18% year-over-year

* Headcount was 18,770 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 38% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $7.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for Q1 of 2017, up from approximately 82% last year

* says is no longer reporting non-GAAP expenses, income, tax rate, and earnings per share

* Q1 advertising revenue $7,857 million versus $5,201 million