BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 Facebook Inc
* Facebook reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.04
* Qtrly revenue $8,032 million versus $5,382 million
* MAUs were 1.94 billion as of march 31, 2017, an increase of 17% year-over-year
* DAUs were 1.28 billion on average for march 2017, an increase of 18% year-over-year
* Headcount was 18,770 as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 38% year-over-year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $7.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 85% of advertising revenue for Q1 of 2017, up from approximately 82% last year
* says is no longer reporting non-GAAP expenses, income, tax rate, and earnings per share
* Q1 advertising revenue $7,857 million versus $5,201 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.