BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.
June 26 Facebook Inc:
* Facebook says adds new features in Messenger like animated reactions, filters, masks & effects, ability to take screenshots for one-on-one & group video chats Source text (bit.ly/2tN4yOt) Further company coverage:
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.
* Oracle Team USA's Spithill on the crew list for races (Adds Spithill tweet, New Zealand fans)