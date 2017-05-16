FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook says found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog
May 16, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook says found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* During reviews to ensure accuracy of systems, recently found, fixed bug that misattributed clicks on video carousel ads as link clicks - Blog

* Bug affected billing for video carousel ad unit and only for people who were on smartphone web browsers

* Bug occurred when people were on mobile web browsers on smartphones , not on desktop or in the facebook mobile app

* As bug was related to mobile web and for video carousel ads that bid on link clicks, impact from billing perspective was 0.04% of ads impressions

* Due to bug, instead of being billed for link clicks, advertisers incorrectly billed when people clicked on videos in carousel to enlarge and watch

* Advertisers will receive a full credit for the charges they incurred for the misattributed clicks Source text (bit.ly/2rmRVaI) Further company coverage:

