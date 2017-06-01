FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook shareholders reject proposals on fake news, independent chair, based on preliminary results
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 7:37 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook shareholders reject proposals on fake news, independent chair, based on preliminary results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook at annual shareholders meeting says based on preliminary results, proposals 3 through 7 have been rejected by shareholders

* Facebook Inc- proposals rejected at annual shareholders meeting include proposals on an independent chair and a gender pay equity report

* Proposals on fake news and lobbying report at annual shareholder meeting rejected by shareholders

* Proposal regarding change in stockholder voting at the annual shareholder meeting rejected by shareholders

* Facebook- At shareholders meeting, each of 8 nominees been elected to Board of Directors, including Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg, Reed Hastings

* Facebook at annual meeting -"Earliest that we would talk about implementing the Class C and paying the actual 2:1 dividend would be sometime in 2018"

* Not aggresively monetizing VR products for the next five or more years -Mark Zuckerberg Further company coverage:

