BRIEF-Alimentation Couche Tard says obtained clearance from FTC for acquisition of CST Brands
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.
June 26 Facebook Inc
* Facebook spokesman on producing original TV-quality shows says co "focused on episodic shows" - statement
* Facebook spokesman says "funding episodic shows directly, but over time want to help creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like ad break"
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. announces competition clearance in the United States and closing date of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc.
* Oracle Team USA's Spithill on the crew list for races (Adds Spithill tweet, New Zealand fans)