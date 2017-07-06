BRIEF-Great portland says working up plans to commence redevelopment in Q1 2018
* Following recent acquisition of cityside house, working up plans to to commence redevelopment in Q1 of 2018
July 6 Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Snap Inc are seeking online rights to video highlights from Twenty-first Century Fox Inc for next year's soccer World Cup, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.