5 months ago
BRIEF-Facebook updates branded content policy
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook updates branded content policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* Made some updates to branded content policy based on direct feedback from publishing partners

* Now allow logos, watermarks, graphical overlays to persist throughout a video

* Any page can now submit an application to gain access to the branded content tool

* Previously, had prohibited logos, watermarks, graphical overlays from appearing in first three seconds of a video - blog

* Pages that post branded content in violation of our policies will get a notification letting them know what needs to be corrected

* Updating the branded content tag to include the word ‘paid’ in the post

* Will no longer remove posts violating policies; instead, those posts will still appear on publisher’s page, but be hidden from news feed Source text: (bit.ly/2mTcTQN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

