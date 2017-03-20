BRIEF-Factset acquires Bisam

March 20 (Reuters) - Factset Research Systems Inc

* Factset acquires Bisam, leading performance measurement provider and risk management thought leader

* Deal for $205.2 million

* Borrowed $575 million under a new revolving credit facility to fund transaction and repay existing debt.

* Transaction is expected to be accretive by $0.02 to adjusted diluted EPS

