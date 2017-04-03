FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-FactSet completes acquisition of Interactive Data Managed Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Factset Research Systems Inc:

* Factset completes acquisition of Interactive Data Managed Solutions, wealth management solutions provider

* Factset Research Systems Inc- IDMS is expected to be accretive by $0.03 to adjusted diluted EPS for FactSet's fiscal 2017

* Factset - IDMS is expected to be accretive by $0.03 to adjusted diluted eps for FactSet's fiscal 2017

* FactSet- IDMS is expected to add approximately $10 million in q3 revenues

* FactSet - Q3 2017 adjusted diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $1.81 and $1.87

* FactSet - gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $1.68 and $1.74 for q3 2017

* FactSet - Q3 revenues are now expected to be in range of $311 million and $317 million

* FactSet - IDMS is expected to add approximately $10 million in q3 revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

