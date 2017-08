BRIEF-Faes Farma sees net profit growth of between 10 pct and 13 pct in FY 2017

March 30 (Reuters) - Faes Farma SA:

* Sees net profit growth of between 10 percent and 13 percent in FY 2017, to between 40 million euros ($43.0 million) and 41 million euros

* Sees EBITDA growth of between 2.8 percent and 6.5 percent in FY 2017, to between 55 million euros and 57 million euros

* Sees revenue growth of between 3.2 percent and 4.5 percent in FY 2017, to between 236 million euros and 239 million euros

