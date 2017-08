April 13 (Reuters) - Fagron NV:

* Turnover increases by 7.1 pct to 109.9 million euros ($117.29 million)

* For 2017, we remain positive about opportunities in various markets in which we are active

* Q1 revenue 109.9 million euros versus 103.6 million euros year ago