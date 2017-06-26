June 26 Fair Isaac Corp:
* Fair Isaac - co entered into an amendment to its amended
and restated credit agreement dated December 30, 2014 with
several banks, financial institutions
* Fair Isaac Corp says amendment increases revolving
commitment by $100 million - SEC filing
* Fair Isaac Corp - after giving effect to amendment,
revolving commitment under credit facility is $500 million - SEC
filing
* Fair Isaac - amendment also provides co with option to
increase commitments under credit facility by another $100
million, subject to certain terms & conditions
