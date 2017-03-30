FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fair Value FY EBIT up 26 pct to 15.5 million euros
March 30, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Fair Value FY EBIT up 26 pct to 15.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG

* EBIT up 26 percent to 15.5 million euros ($16.67 million) in 2016 (previous year: 12.3 million euros)

* FY group net profit up 3 percent to 6.9 million euros (previous year: 6.6 million euros)

* FY funds from operations (FFO) as forecast at previous-year level of 6.4 million euros (0.45/share euros)

* Proposed dividend for 2016 of 0.40 euros per share

* Successful lets increase pro forma occupancy rate to 93.2 percent in 2016

* For 2017 expects FFO before non-controlling interests to range between around 9.6 million euros and 10.2 million euros and after non-controlling interests of between 6.1 million euros and 6.4 million euros

* Target dividend for 2017 is 0.25 euros per share for all shares currently outstanding

* Rental income within fair value group totalling 22.5 million euros in 2016 was around 7 percent short of previous-year figure of 24.3 million euros due to sales and vacancies

* Fy net rental income amounted to 16.1 million euros, down 9 percent on previous-year figure of 17.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

