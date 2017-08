Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fair Value Reit AG:

* Increases its planned dividend for 2016 from 0.25 euros to 0.40 euros per share

* Net income for year pursuant to German GAAP stood at 6.2 million euros ($6.53 million) in 2016, following a net loss of 2.6 million euros recorded in previous year

