July 3 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings
Ltd
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd- offering period of
previously announced exchange offer to purchase all shares of
allied world has been extended
* Fairfax financial holdings ltd- exchange offer, which was
previously scheduled to expire on june 30, 2017 has been
extended until july 5, 2017
* Fairfax financial-spoken with allied world shareholder
group representing more than 3% of shares that indicated it will
now tender before extended deadline
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: