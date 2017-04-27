BRIEF-B&G Foods Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.49
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.13 to $2.27
April 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd -
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $3.03
* Says book value per basic share at march 31, 2017 was $361.02 compared to $367.40 at december 31, 2016
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $2,275 million versus $2,030.3 million
* Qtrly total revenues $2.74 billion versus $2.19 billion
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written $2,609.2 million versus $2,344.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S