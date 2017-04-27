April 27 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd -

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $3.03

* Says book value per basic share at march 31, 2017 was $361.02 compared to $367.40 at december 31, 2016

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums written $2,275 million versus $2,030.3 million

* Qtrly total revenues $2.74 billion versus $2.19 billion

* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd qtrly gross premiums written $2,609.2 million versus $2,344.0 million