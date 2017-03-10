March 10 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
:
* Fairfax Financial to increase cash consideration component
of its $4.9 billion cash and stock offer
* Cash consideration component of offer will increase from
$5.00 per ordinary share to $23.00 per ordinary share
* Fairfax Financial Holdings - increase in cash
consideration to reduce "fixed value stock consideration" under
terms of previously announced merger agreement
* Fairfax Financial- cash consideration with $5.00 special
dividend will be payable with deal for consideration of $28.00
per allied world ordinary share
