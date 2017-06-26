BRIEF-West Kirkland Mining announces resignation of director
* West Kirkland Mining announces resignation of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd:
* Fairfax Financial's exchange offer for Allied World shares to expire on June 30, 2017
* Allied World Assurance Company-Fairfax, co expect all regulatory approvals required to complete offer will be obtained on or before june 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* West Kirkland Mining announces resignation of director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Businessmen welcome Mohammed bin Salman becoming crown prince