March 24 Fairfax India Holdings Corp:
* Deal for approximately $385 million
* Fairfax India acquires 38% of Bangalore International
Airport Limited
* Deal for approximately INR 25.22 billion
* 33% of shares of Bangalore International Airport bought
from Bangalore Airport & Infrastructure Developers, a unit of
GVK Power & Infrastructure
* 5 percent of outstanding shares of Bangalore International
Airport Limited was bought from Flughafen Zürich AG
* Through unit has completed previously announced
acquisition of 38% of outstanding shares of Bangalore
International Airport Ltd
