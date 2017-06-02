BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited

June 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
* Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for approximately inr 12.9 billion
* Fairfax India holdings - bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years
* Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited