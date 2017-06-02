FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp

* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited

* Fairfax India holdings corp - deal for ‍approximately inr 12.9 billion​

* Fairfax India holdings - ‍bial owns, operates kempegowda international airport bengaluru under concession agreement with government of india for 30 years​

* Fairfax India holdings - through unit, to acquire additional 10% of outstanding shares of bial, from unit of gvk power and infrastructure limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

