PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. Independence day holiday
BENGALURU, July 3 Gold held steady early Monday, ahead of the U.S. Independence day holiday, as the dollar hovered at near nine-month lows hit last week on signs of monetary tightening by global central banks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,241.04 per ounce at 0043 GMT. It fell over 2 percent in the month of June, its first monthly decline this year. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,240.80 per ounce